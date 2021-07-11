2021 BYD Yuan Pro EV is a Ford EcoSport Knock Off!

Here’s a Chinese clone of the Ford EcoSport, which fails to get an engine, since it runs on electric power

Chinese carmakers are quite erratic at copying designs of globally successful car models. Earlier, we’ve come across Chinese cars that look like Range Rover Evoque, Jeep Wrangler and more. This time around, it is the Ford EcoSport that has fallen prey to a Chinese carmaker’s design board.

Well, the car in the pictures here is the BYD Yuan Pro EV. While it certainly looks like what could be the Ford EcoSport facelift, it actually is not. It is a cheap Chinese electric car, instead. To attract buyers, it does come up as a well-thought example. The design is quite identical to the EcoSport, but the manufacturer claims it is based on its Dragon Face 3.0 design language.

The uncanny resemblance to the Ford EcoSport is quite prominent. Nevertheless, there are some changes to talk of. Since it is an EV, the front grille isn’t functional, and the front face has a different appeal altogether. Moreover, it measures more than 4 meters in length, and the wheelbase at 2,535 mm is longer than the EcoSports’ wheelbase.

Inside, it gets a different design for the dashboard. Although the dashboard layout feels quite familiar, distinctive design elements like the star-shaped AC vent inserts and chunky steering wheel differentiate it from the Ford EcoSport.

The cabin is loaded with features, like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, 8-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs and more. And the safety kit packs in electronic brake assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program.

The Yuan Pro EV is on sale in the Chinese market in a total of 3 trim options and 2 battery capacities. To start with, the entry-level trim gets a smaller 38.9 kWh battery pack. It claims a 301 km driving range (NDEC claimed) on a full charge. Higher trims are offered with a bigger 50.1 kWh battery that offers a 400 km driving range (NDEC claimed) on one full charge. The battery sends juice to an electric motor that puts out 136 Bhp of peak power and 210 Nm of max torque.