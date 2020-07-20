2021 BMW X5 Plug-In Hybrid Gets Electric-Only Range Of 50 KM

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e can go up to 50 km in electric mode and the combined system output stands at 389 horsepower and 600 Nm

A recent EPA range and energy efficiency rating indicates that the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e will go up to 50 km in all-electric mode – about a mile more than what the preliminary specifications had suggested. It must be noted that the EV range is one of the highest among plug-in hybrid vehicles sold in the United States but the energy efficiency is not that high at 419 Wh per km.

The efficiency in the hybrid mode is comparable to the regular X5 at 20 mpg (8.50 kmpl). Last month, BMW strengthened its PHEV range with the addition of a more powerful six-cylinder X5. The 2021 X5 xDrive45e comes equipped with an inline six cylinder engine and it works in tandem with a high voltage battery having twice the capacity of the previous unit at 24 kWh.

The combined system output stands at 389 horsepower – 81 horsepower more than the previous model while the torque has increased to 600 Nm. The German luxury carmaker claims that the 2021 X5 xDrive45e would go from zero to 96 kmph in just 5.3 seconds and it has a towing capacity of up to 3,266 kg. The 50 km electric only range comes courtesy of the larger battery pack.

While running on battery power alone, the 2021 X5 xDrive45e can reach top speeds of up to 135 kmph. The customers will have three different drive modes to choose from: Hybrid, Electric and Sport. The Sport mode enables the X5 crossover to run with the inline six cylinder engine along at its maximum capacity and for a greater driving experience, regenerative braking technology is also deployed.

BMW had to slightly compromise on the bootspace to fit the larger battery pack and the kerb weight has also gone up to 2,572 kg. The prices of the 2021 X5 xDrive45e starts at USD 66,395 (including destination), which roughly equates to Rs. 49.74 lakh. It is loaded with premium equipment such as panoramic sunroof, air suspension and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

On the inside, you get a dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrument cluster) and they are accompanied by automatic video recording feature as in the latest 4-Series, four-zone climate control, wireless charger, Harman Kardon audio, heated and powered faux leather seats as standard, AEB, pedestrian warning, lane departure warning, and Driver Assistance Professional Package.