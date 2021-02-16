2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX Launched In India At Rs. 56.50 Lakh

2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 252 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm

BMW India has today announced the launch of the X3 xDrive30i SportX in the domestic market today and is available at dealerships across the country from today. Locally-made at BMW’s plant in Chennai, the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX features LED headlamps, back high gloss elements on the radiator grille bars, dual-tone underbody protection, air-breather, 18inch light-alloy wheels, etc.

Inside the cabin, the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX gets new upholstery, fine-wood trim with pearl chrome finisher and galvanic application on controls, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and three-zone automatic climate control system, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with touch functionality, digital instrument cluster with analogue dials and Hi-Fi loudspeaker.

It also gives access to Parking Assistant and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto compatibility. The customers booking the model online before the midnight of Feb 28, will get access to benefits worth up to Rs. 1.50 lakh including BMW Service Inclusive Package and BMW Accessories Package. The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is priced at Rs. 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Offered in a range of colour schemes such as Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue, it comes with Sensatec Canberra Beige and Sensatec Black upholstery options. Besides the double kidney grille, LED fog lamps with hexagonal design, LED tail lamps, the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX gains a low-slung roof spoiler along with exhaust pipes on both sides in chrome and auto tailgate.

The interior also comprises of embossed ‘X’ logo in chrome located on the doors and the centre console, optimised cabin noise insulation, rear window sunblind, bootspace capacity of 550 litres (can be extendable to 1,600 litres via a 40/20/40 split) and welcome light carpet. It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as in the regular variant with similar power and torque outputs.

It kicks out 252 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm delivered at 1,450–4,800 rpm. The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission with paddle shifters sending power to all the four wheels. It is claimed capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. Some of the notable technologies are adaptive suspension, electronically controlled automatic differential brakes, DTC, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.