2021 BMW M340i xDrive Sold Out In India; Next Batch Coming In June

BMW M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine producing 382 bhp maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque and is linked with an eight-speed auto

Earlier this month, BMW India introduced the M340i xDrive in the domestic market and the first batch has been revealed to be sold out already due to its high demand. The sports sedan will be back on sale by the middle of this year, around June, and the interested customers can contact their nearest authorised dealerships to avail more information.

The 2021 BMW M340i xDrive is priced at Rs. 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the second batch could see a small price increase. Locally assembled at the brand’s production facility in Chennai, the M340i is the quickest from zero to 100 kmph at just 4.4 seconds. The first M model hitting local assembly derives power from a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine.

It develops a maximum power output of 382 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels through an AWD system. It features M-spec larger brakes, suspension tuning from the M division and other mechanical enhancements including 10 mm lower ride height compared to the regular 3 Series sedan and M Sport differential.

Recently, Audi India launched the S5 Sportback – the direct rival to the BMW M340i powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder TFSI petrol engine pumping out 345 bhp and 500 Nm. It is claimed to achieve zero to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through a Quattro AWD system.

Brought into the country via CBU route, the Audi S5 Sportback is priced at Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus the M340i is less expensive by just over Rs. 16 lakh courtesy of the local assembly. The BMW M340i is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive technology and gesture control along with an all0digital instrument cluster.

The equipment list of the BMW M340i also comprises LED headlamps, LED taillamps, automatic climate control system, ambient lighting, reverse parking camera, steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control and so on.