2021 BMW M340i xDrive Bookings Reopen Officially In India

2021 BMW M340i xDrive is the quickest accelerating car produced by the brand locally as it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds

BMW India introduced the M340i xDrive in the domestic market on March 10 and the first batch of vehicles was sold out in just one day. Capitalising on its momentum, the German luxury carmaker has officially announced that the bookings for the second batch have commenced with “limited units available” and the model is back by “popular demand”.

The video posted on Instagram indicates that a new black colour will be added to the lineup and the second batch could be limited to 50 units with deliveries expected in the coming months. In India, the BMW M340i xDrive costs Rs. 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and is the quickest car produced by the brand at its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The M performance division has a lot to say in the M340i xDrive as the regular 3-er has been transformed into a more dynamic sedan. Compared to the regular model, the M340i xDrive comes with a different front grille having grey surrounds that can also be found in the front and rear bumpers, wing mirrors, and exhaust tips amongst other areas.

In addition, the 2021 BMW M340i xDrive gets laser light high beam headlamp unit, distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights and so on. It features M-specific chassis tuning, an all-wheel-drive configuration, and M Sport rear differential. The M340i xDrive is offered with M Performance Accessory packages including Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

The interior of the M340i xDrive comes with a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Drive interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a HUD, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, electric sunroof, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio and four different drive modes.

The loaded safety features include six airbags, cruise control, cornering brake control, crash sensor, TPMS, etc. It also gains BMW EfficientDynamics features such as auto engine start/stop, brake energy regeneration system, EPS (Electronic Power Steering), and 50:50 weight distribution to aid in better handling.

As for the performance, the 2021 BMW M340i uses a 3.0-litre, inline, six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 387 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and a peak torque of 500 Nm at 1,850-5,000 rpm. It is linked with the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with paddle shifting function.