2021 BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India From Rs. 42 Lakh

2021 BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc water/oil-cooled inline four-cylinder engine developing a maximum power output of 212 horsepower and 113 Nm

BMW Motorrad India has today announced the launch of the all-new M 1000 RR in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 42 lakh while the BMW M 1000 RR Competition costs Rs. 45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). The first M model from BMW Motorrad in India is brought into the country via Completely Built-Up (CBU) route and it can be reserved across the authorised BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Available in Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red colour schemes, the BMW M 1000 RR can be purchased through BMW Financial Services India, which will offer customized and flexible financial solutions, and buyers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery. It gets a standard warranty of three years/unlimited km and it can be extended up to five years.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road.”

As the name suggests, the 2021 BMW M 1000 RR is a performance-biased version of the S 1000 RR with unique characteristics brought in by the M division. Said to deliver “ultimate racetrack performance”, it has lowered kerb weight, optimised chassis and the most powerful BMW Motorrad engine on a production motorcycle. It features a slender front end with black matte T-shaped air flap and new M winglets.

The aerodynamically crafted body is accompanied by LED headlamps, U-shaped sidelights, M Sport colour scheme, granite grey engine cover, fuel filler cap painted in black, blue spring strut, M brakes, M carbon wheels and M brake callipers with blue anodised coating alongside the M logo add purpose. The M Competiton pack enables a number of bespoke features.

They include M GPS-lap trigger, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, Carbon Pack with M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, M Carbon Tank Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover, M Billet Pack with M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System.

As for the performance, the 999 cc water/oil-cooled inline four-cylinder engine develops a maximum power output of 212 horsepower at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 11,000 rpm. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds before topping out 306 kmph. It gets redesigned intake ports for increased peak power range and variable camshaft control for better torque curve in low and mid-range.

The suspension is said to be newly developed for the M RR and it comes with a flex frame for optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element to improve the aerodynamics and help keep the weight low. The new layout of the main frame has a leaner fuel tank and seating area trim sections for improved support and knee grip.

The 2021 BMW M 1000 RR gains four modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Race’ as standard along with the Riding Modes Pro option which helps in tweaking individual settings. The ‘Pro Modes’ give access to Launch Control and pit-lane limiter. The 6.5-inch multifunctional TFT instrument panel has the screen displaying the essentials or one of three core ride screens that display other important information.