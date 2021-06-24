2021 BMW 5 Series Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 62.90 Lakh

2021 BMW 5 Series comes in one petrol and two diesel engine choices; gets a revised exterior and 48V mild-hybrid system

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new 5 Series in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 62.90 lakh for the entry-level 530i M Sport and it goes all the way up to Rs. 71.90 lakh for the range-topping 530d M Sport. The mid-spec 520d Luxury Line carries a sticker tag of Rs. 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Bookings have commenced for all three variants of the new 5 Series at authorised dealerships across the country. The 2021 BMW 5 Series comes with a host of updates inside and out and it has definitely taken some time to arrive at our shores. It is made available in one petrol and two diesel engine equipped variants and is offered with a long list of colour options.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series comes in two new paint schemes namely Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect while Alpine White and Black (Non-metallic) & Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver and Bluestone (Metallic) are other available shades. Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said:

“For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivalled position globally and has set the benchmark in Sheer Driving Pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter. The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. Its fresh design accents, best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for ‘Power Play’!”

The current-generation BMW 5 Series has been available on sale in India since 2017 and the mid-life update is a welcoming addition due to a number of reasons. On the outside, it gets a sharper and wider kidney grille with chrome surround, redesigned headlight cluster with adaptive LED or laser tech, L-shaped LED DRLs, new LED taillights, revised bumpers, larger air curtains, 20-inch wheels, red brake callipers on the M Sport trim, etc.

The updated interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen iDrive 7 infotainment system with BMW navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. As standard, a 12.3-inch digital cluster is also offered along with four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable rear seats, high-gloss centre console finish, new leather upholstery, etc.