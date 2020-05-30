2021 BMW 4 Series Teased Ahead Of Official Debut On 2 June 2020

A really tiny teaser image of the 2021 BMW 4 Series has revealed that 2021 BMW 4 Series, which will be revealed digitally on 2 June, will have a pretty huge kidney grille

Love it or hate it, there’s no ignoring BMW’s fetish for enlarged kidney grilles. While it’s been a while since we’ve been seeing huge grilles plastered on to the faces of the new-gen Bimmers, it looks the carmaker has not shied away from giving the same nose treatment even to the 2021 BMW 4 Series

The upcoming model will be revealed digitally on 2 June, 2020, which means the debut of the new model is less than a week from us. Actually, it’s not for the first time that we’ve got a hint of the upcoming model’s face as select international media, which was taken by the company to the test tracks to sample the M Performance version of the new baby, had already reported about the upcoming car’s huge kidney grille. The said performance version will be sold with an M440i xDrive.

The new BMW M440i will be the most performance-oriented of the 4-series models for now as the full-blown M4 is still some time away from us. The new model will look a lot like the concept that was showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Other than the M4, the 4 Series lineup will be even updated with the launch of the convertible versions before the end of the ongoing calendar year. In 2021, the updated 4 Series Gran Coupe will be released and will be joined by an electric version that will be called the i4.

The upcoming electric vehicle will offer top-notch performance numbers, which means it will be at least quicker and faster than the M4 Competition, if not any better in the handling department. The zero-emissions model could have a power output of more than 510 bhp. Rumours abound that BMW will do an M4 Gran Coupe, which is something that fans have been anticipating for a while now. The new model, if and when it is launched, will take on the likes of Audi RS5 Sportback.