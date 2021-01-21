2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched In India At Rs. 51.50 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets 110 mm added wheelbase to liberate more space for the rear occupants with better comfy seats

BMW India has today announced the launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine in the domestic market and is essentially the extended wheelbase version of the existing 3 Series sedan. It acts as a replacement to the GT variant and is offered in 320Ld Luxury Line (Rs. 52.90 lakh), 330Li Luxury Line, and the 330Li M Sport First Edition trims. In comparison to the regular 3 er, the 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets longer wheelbase of 110 mm.

It is priced at Rs. 51.50 lakh for 30Li Luxury Line and Rs. 53.90 lakh for 330Li M Sport First Edition ( all prices, ex-showroom pan India). This enables the new model to be the longest in its segment with a roomier cabin for the occupants inside. As for the performance, the 2.0-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre petrol engines are used. The former develops a maximum power output of 190 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 258 bhp and 400 Nm.

Both the engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to only the rear axle. The 2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine helps in expanding the 3 Series’ range as it is sold alongside the regular wheelbase model. It competes against Audi a4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Jaguar XE. The Bavarian luxury carmaker is looking to attract chauffeur driven customers just as the Merc E-Class LWB.

The segment is seeing plenty of action already as the facelifted Audi A4 arrived only a few days ago while the new generation Volvo S60’s bookings have begun and the introductory prices are announced in India. The longer wheelbase BMW 3 Series adds 43 mm more legroom to the rear occupants and the longer rear door provides easy entry and exit.

For better comfort, the seats have been well cushioned and bolstered. However, if you spend time either driving or sitting on the front passenger seat, you would not find any noticeable difference. As for the features, it boasts of an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW’s iDrive, automatic climate control, interior mood lighting, panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, etc.

The 3 Series Limo is locally produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai and the petrol version is claimed to do 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and the diesel in 7.6 seconds. Earlier this month, BMW introduced the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol following the debut of the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition the previous month, preceded by the X5 M Competition and X3 M as it continues to strengthen its domestic lineup.