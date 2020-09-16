2021 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Is The Pinnacle Of Luxury

The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner will be offered with both the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 (542 hp) and 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 (626 hp) engines

After revealing the 2021 Continental GT Convertible Mulliner in July this year, Bentley has now taken the wraps off the new Continental GT Mulliner Coupe, which is all set to make its public debut at the Salon Privé in the UK on September 22. According to the British luxury automaker, the Continental GT Mulliner Coupe is the “the new luxury pinnacle” of the Continental GT range.

Talking about the ultra-luxurious car, the 2021 Continental GT Mulliner gets a range of exclusive styling elements which include the new silver-black ‘Double Diamond’ front grille with similar front fender vents, Satin Silver mirror caps with Mulliner LED puddle lamps mounted under them. The car also gets Mulliner illuminated door sills, as well as gorgeous 22-inch Mulliner wheels with self-leveling center badges.

This special edition variant comes with Mulliner Driving Specification, which adds ‘Diamond in Diamond’ stitched seats, door panels, as well as rear quarter panels. Bentley says that each car features almost 4,00,000 stitches inside the cabin, and that each diamond quilting requires 712 individual stitches. It took the carmaker about 18 months to complete the embroidery process alone, and each stitch is aligned to the point of the center of the diamond it creates.

The center console extends the diamond theme with its milled finish, accompanied by Grand Black veneer with chrome overlays. The center console also houses a special Breitling Tourbillon clock. You can choose from one of the eight exclusive seating and trim colour combinations, and each comes with a unique 3-colour split.

Since it’s a Bentley, personalization options are endless, with the carmaker offering 88 colorized veneer finishes that can then be matched to either the interior or even the exterior of the car. The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner can be had with either a 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 542 hp, or the 6.0-litre W12 motor that makes 626 hp.

Bentley will commence the bookings of the 2021 Continental GT Mulliner from October onwards, while deliveries are expected to start from early next year onwards.