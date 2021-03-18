2021 Benelli TRK 502X BS6 Launched At Rs. 5.19 Lakh; Rs. 31K Cheaper

2021 Benelli TRK 502X BS6 derives power from a 499 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine, producing 46.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm

Benelli’s India division has today announced the launch of the BSVI TRK 502X in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the metallic Dark Grey paint scheme and it goes up to Rs. 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure White and Benelli Red colours. These are introductory prices subjected to increase and compared to the BSVI model, the prices have been reduced by Rs. 31,000.

The Italian manufacturer has been on a launch spree as it has added new BSVI compliant models to its lineup such as the Imperiale 400 and Leoncino. The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X derives power from the same 499 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 46.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm.

The powertrain is connected to a six-speed transmission. In a similar fashion to the regular Benelli TRK 502 introduced earlier this year, the more off-road based X variant gets new features such as aluminium knuckle guards, new handlebar grips, restyled rearview mirrors for improved visibility, switchgear with backlit function, orange-coloured LCD instrument cluster with white backlit analogue tacho, etc.

Reservations for the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X have commenced across showrooms present in the country and it commands Rs. 10,000 initial token. To make the offering more attractive, Benelli is retailing the TRK 502X with three years/unlimited km warranty as standard and it locks horns with the more expensive Kawasaki Versys 650 priced at Rs. 6.94 lakh, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT at Rs. 8.84 lakh and the new Honda CB500X costing Rs. 6.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Compared to the regular TRK, the 502 X comes equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a tall windscreen and a new cast aluminium rear box bracket. It has a ground clearance of 220 mm and uses twin 320 mm floating front disc brakes with a two-piston calliper and a single 260 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the back for stopping duties.

