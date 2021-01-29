2021 Benelli TRK 502 BS6 Launched In India At Rs. 4.79 Lakh

2021 Benelli TRK 502 uses the same 499.6 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 47.5 PS maximum power and 46 Nm of peak torque

Benelli has today announced the launch of the BSVI compliant TRK 502 in the domestic market and is priced at a competitive Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite a host of changes, the Italian manufacturer has managed to keep the pricing more affordable as the previous model costed close to Rs. 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new price is introductory and is subjected to changes in the coming months.

The dual purpose adventure tourer joins the Imperiale 400 in the brand’s local lineup and is offered in Benelli Red, Pure White and Metallic Dark Grey colour schemes. The Metallic Dark Grey is priced at Rs. 4.79 lakh while the Benelli Red and Pure White are Rs. 10,000 dearer. The reservations for the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 are open at the 38 authorised dealerships across the country for an initial toke on Rs. 10,000.

Besides having updates to the engine to comply with BSVI emission standards, Benelli has employed redesigned mirrors, reinforced the aluminium frame knuckle guards for better protection, semi-digital instrument cluster backlit in white and orange colours, new handlebar grips, revised body graphics, better seat cushioning focussing on improved comfort levels and other ergonomical changes.

As for the performance, the same 499.6 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is utilised producing a maximum power output of 47.5 PS and 46 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission. The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 is equipped with upside down front forks and monoshock rear suspension and there is no change in braking components as well.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the TRK 502, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS 6 TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment.”

The BSVI Benelli TRK 502 competes against the more affordable KTM 390 Adventure, priced around Rs. 3.10 lakh, Kawasaki Versys 650 at Rs. 6.92 lakh and the more expensive Suzuki V-Strom 650XT at around Rs. 8.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).