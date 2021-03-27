2021 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In Malaysia With New Colours

The Pulsar RS200 has been launched under the Modenas Pulsar RS200 moniker in Malaysia, priced from RM 9,990 (INR 1.75 lakh) onwards

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is one of the most value for money offerings in the 200 cc fully-faired sports bike segment in the Indian market, however, India certainly isn’t the only country where the motorcycle is retailed. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is sold as the Modenas Pulsar RS200 in Malaysia.

For the MY2021, the fully-faired motorcycle has received new colour options in order to attract more buyers. The new colours include Pearl Metallic White and Pewter Grey in gloss, and matte Burnt Red. Also new for the 2021 version of the motorcycle is a white finish for the alloy wheels as well as carbon-fibre effect stickers for the front and rear fenders.

Powering the Malaysian-spec Pulsar RS200 is a 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple-spark plug, single-cylinder engine producing 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm, and 18.6 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The suspension setup consists of telescopic forks up front and a pre-load adjustable Nitrox monoshock at the rear. The braking duties on the Pulsar RS200 are taken care of by a 300 mm single brake disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the back, coupled with single-channel ABS. It should be noted that the Pulsar RS200 is now the first motorcycle in this capacity range to offer a single-channel ABS as a standard fitment in Malaysia.

In Malaysia, Modenas has priced the Pulsar RS200 from RM 9,990 onwards, which translates to Rs 1.75 lakh when converted to Indian currency. On the contrary, Bajaj Auto retails the Pulsar RS200 at a base price of Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market.

It puts up against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0, while it also gives competition to the more premium KTM RC 200. The RS 200 is currently the flagship Pulsar offering in Bajaj’s Indian line-up. However, the automaker is also working on introducing a 250 cc Pulsar, which could be launched in the coming months.