2021 Bajaj Pulsar Range Updated Price List – March 2021

Bajaj Auto had started this year with a price hike across its range, and now, the manufacturer has expanded the Pulsar lineup with the addition of the Pulsar 180 (naked model). Here, we have listed all the models in the Pulsar range, along with their current ex-showroom prices.

The entry-level model in the Bajaj Pulsar range is the Pulsar 125, which is available in four variants – Neon, Split Seat Drum, Disc, and Split Seat Disc – with price ranging from Rs. 71,616 to Rs. 81,242. Pulsar 150 is priced from Rs. 94,125 to Rs. 1.05 lakh, and is available in three variants – Neon, Standard, and Twin Disc.

The newly-launched Pulsar 180 has a price of Rs. 1.08 lakh, while its half-faired twin, Pulsar 180F, is significantly more expensive at Rs. 1.14 lakh. As for Pulsar 220F, it carries a price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh, while the NS200 is listed at Rs. 1.33 lakh. The RS200 is the most expensive of the bunch, priced at Rs. 1.52 lakh. According to reports, Bajaj is planning to add two new models to the Pulsar series – NS250 and RS250. These upcoming 250 models will be powered by the same motor as the Dominar 250.

Although the Bajaj Pulsar series still enjoys a lot of popularity among buyers in India, the motorcycles now feel dated. The design has been around for quite a long time now, and the features and equipment on offer aren’t as impressive as some rivals.

Model Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Rs. 71,616 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Drum Rs. 74,298 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc Rs. 77,946 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc Rs. 81,242 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Rs. 94,125 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rs. 1,01,082 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Rs. 1,04,979 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Rs. 1,07,904 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Rs. 1,14,515 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Rs. 1,25,248 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rs. 1,10,086 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs. 1,33,222 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Rs. 1,52,179

TVS Apache RTR200 4V, for example, offers a fully-digital instrument cluster, adjustable levers, preload-adjustable front forks, connected features, and riding modes. Bajaj needs to roll-out a major update for the Pulsar lineup to stay ahead of the game, including a major design overhaul as well as updates to the equipment list.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi