2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Launched With Updated Instrument Cluster

Bajaj Pulsar 220F now gets a restyled semi-digital instrument console, with new graphics and added functionality

Bajaj Pulsar 220 was first launched in India back in 2007 (as the 220 DTS-Fi), and almost two and a half decades later, the motorcycle continues to soldier on in our market (now as the 220F). Bajaj Auto recently gave its entire lineup a price revision, including the Pulsar 220F as well. Well, turns out that the price hike comes with some updates to the motorcycle!

There are only a few changes on the 2021 model compared to the older one, which came to light courtesy of MRD Vlogs. The speedometer wire is now connected to the rear wheel, whereas the previous model had it connected to the front wheel. The biggest change, however, is to the instrument cluster of the bike. It is still a semi-digital instrument console, with an analogue tachometer and a digital readout (with blue backlighting) for all other info, but the design is different.

The fuel-gauge is now at the bottom-right corner of the screen, and the trip- and odometer have been moved to the right side. The centre area is dedicated to the speedometer, and the side-stand warning is at the top. The motorcycle also gets a fuel economy readout and range-to-empty, which is a great touch. That said, the console doesn’t get a clock and gear position indicator, which is disappointing.

A few telltale lights are housed in the tachometer area, while the rest sit at the bottom of the console. There is a carbon fibre pattern on the dash, which adds a sporty touch to the overall styling. There are no other changes on the motorcycle, including to the powertrain and the paint options.

The Pulsar 220F continues to draw power from a 220cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which can generate a peak power of 20.4 PS (at 8,500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 18.55 Nm (at 7,000 rpm). This motor comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and dual Nitrox shock-absorbers at the rear.

The bike gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, with 90/90 tyre at the front 120/80 at the rear. Both the wheels get disc brakes (280mm front and 230mm rear), and single-channel is offered as standard. There are only two colour options available here – Black Red and Black Blue – and the bike is currently priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).