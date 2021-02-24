2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Vs TVS Apache RTR 180 – Specs Comparison

The newly launched 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 directly puts up against the TVS Apache RTR 180, but will also face competition from the Honda Hornet 2.0

Bajaj Auto recently launched the 2021 Pulsar 180 motorcycle in the Indian market, and the said bike will directly put up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 180 and Honda Hornet 2.0. The Pulsar 180 is essentially the naked version of the semi-faired Pulsar 180F, and uses the same mechanicals as the motorcycle it is based on.

But how does it fare against its biggest rival, the TVS Apache RTR 180? Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the 180 cc TVS motorcycle and the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 180, take a look –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 measures 2035 mm in length, 765 mm in width, stands 1115 mm tall and has a 1345 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the TVS Apache RTR 180 has a length of 2085 mm, a width of 730 mm, a height of 1105 mm and a 1300 mm long wheelbase.

Bike Bajaj Pulsar 180 TVS Apache RTR 180 Length 2035 mm 2085 mm Width 765 mm 730 mm Height 1115 mm 1105 mm Wheelbase 1345 mm 1300 mm

This means that the TVS Apache RTR 180 is 50 mm longer than the Bajaj Pulsar 180, however, the latter is 35 mm wider, 10 mm taller and has a 45 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the TVS bike.

Powertrains

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is a 178.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-stroke engine that belts out 17.02 PS of max power at 8500 rpm, and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike Bajaj Pulsar 180 TVS Apache RTR 180 Engine 178.6 cc air-cooled single-cylinder 177.4 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder Power 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm Torque 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm 15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

The TVS Apache RTR 180 makes use of a 177.4 cc oil-cooled motor that generates 16.79 PS at 8500 rpm, and 15.5 Nm at 700 rpm. Just like the Pulsar 180, the TVS Apache RTR 180 also gets a 5-speed transmission.

Hardware

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 gets a telescopic front fork setup, coupled with a 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorbers at the back. The bike gets a 280 mm disc upfront, along with a 230 mm disc at the rear. The Pulsar 180 rides on 90/90 R17 front and 120/80 R17 rear section tubeless tyres.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 also uses a telescopic fork suspension up front and monotube inverted gas-filled shock absorbers at the back with spring aid. The bike gets a 90/90-17 49P tyre upfront with a 270 mm petal disc, and a 110/80-17 57P section tyre at the back with a 200 mm petal disc brake, both wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Features

The features on offer with the Bajaj Pulsar 180 include an LED tail lamp, sporty split seats, split grab handles, colour-coded alloy wheel decals and a single-channel ABS.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 gets Glide Through technology, single-channel super-moto ABS, a semi-digital instrument console, LED DRL, LED tail lamp, Alcantara racing seat, tank scoops, split grab rails and more.

Price

Bajaj has priced the 2021 Pulsar 180 at a base price of Rs 1,07,904, which means that it undercuts its rival from TVS by a slight margin, since the Apache RTR 180 has been priced at Rs 1,08,270 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

Both the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache RTR 180 are very evenly matched as far as price is concerned, but the former is slightly bigger in size as compared to the latter. On the other hand, the TVS motorcycle gets a range of features over the Pulsar 180, and is certainly a sportier bike as compared to its rival. The Bajaj Pulsar 180 is slightly more powerful, while the TVS Apache RTR 180 is torquier, which just goes on to prove how evenly matched these two motorcycles are on paper.