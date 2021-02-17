2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Naked Arrives At Dealership – Walkaround Video

Kshitij Rawat
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 side profile

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 sports the same design as the older, previously-discontinued model, but with an updated semi-digital instrument cluster

Recently, news broke out that Bajaj Auto was planning to re-introduce the naked Pulsar 180 in the Indian market very soon. The manufacturer had discontinued the motorcycle back in 2018, following the launch of the half-faired Pulsar 180F. The 2021 Pulsar 180 has already started arriving at dealerships, and here, we have a walkaround video showcasing the motorcycle.

The video below has been posted by AUTO TRAVEL TECH. Calling the Pulsar 180 ‘new’ would be a stretch, as it is mostly the same as the previous model. It sports a familiar headlamp cluster, a muscular fuel tank with sharp-looking tank extensions, a split seat design, sleek tail section with LED taillights, and a belly pan. The engine assembly has been blacked-out, along with the exhaust. The bike gets clip-on handlebars and split pillion grab rails, both of which are also painted black.

The semi-digital instrument console has been revised slightly, sporting new graphics for the digital screen. It continues to get an analogue tachometer, along with a digital readout for the speedometer, fuel gauge, tripmeter, odometer, and fuel efficiency indicator. It doesn’t get a clock or a gear position indicator though. A similar instrument console is seen on the 2021 Pulsar 220F as well.

The engine is the same BS6-compliant unit as the Pulsar 180F. This 178.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor can generate maximum power and torque of 17.02 PS (at 8,500 rpm) and 14.52 Nm (at 6,500 rpm), respectively. The gearbox is also the same 5-speed sequential unit as the 180F.

The motorcycle sports 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with 90/90 tyre at the front and 120/80 tyre at the rear. The braking system consists of a 280mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, with single-channel ABS. At the front, we see a pair of conventional telescopic forks, and at the rear, a pair of gas-charged shock absorbers.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 instrument cluster

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1.05 lakh, and its launch is likely to happen in a few days. The Pulsar 180F, on the other hand, is currently priced at Rs. 1.14 lakh. With a lower price tag and the familiar styling (which remains popular despite its age), Bajaj Auto is hoping to attract more buyers with the Pulsar 180.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi