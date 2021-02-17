2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Naked Arrives At Dealership – Walkaround Video

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 sports the same design as the older, previously-discontinued model, but with an updated semi-digital instrument cluster

Recently, news broke out that Bajaj Auto was planning to re-introduce the naked Pulsar 180 in the Indian market very soon. The manufacturer had discontinued the motorcycle back in 2018, following the launch of the half-faired Pulsar 180F. The 2021 Pulsar 180 has already started arriving at dealerships, and here, we have a walkaround video showcasing the motorcycle.

The video below has been posted by AUTO TRAVEL TECH. Calling the Pulsar 180 ‘new’ would be a stretch, as it is mostly the same as the previous model. It sports a familiar headlamp cluster, a muscular fuel tank with sharp-looking tank extensions, a split seat design, sleek tail section with LED taillights, and a belly pan. The engine assembly has been blacked-out, along with the exhaust. The bike gets clip-on handlebars and split pillion grab rails, both of which are also painted black.

The semi-digital instrument console has been revised slightly, sporting new graphics for the digital screen. It continues to get an analogue tachometer, along with a digital readout for the speedometer, fuel gauge, tripmeter, odometer, and fuel efficiency indicator. It doesn’t get a clock or a gear position indicator though. A similar instrument console is seen on the 2021 Pulsar 220F as well.

The engine is the same BS6-compliant unit as the Pulsar 180F. This 178.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor can generate maximum power and torque of 17.02 PS (at 8,500 rpm) and 14.52 Nm (at 6,500 rpm), respectively. The gearbox is also the same 5-speed sequential unit as the 180F.

The motorcycle sports 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with 90/90 tyre at the front and 120/80 tyre at the rear. The braking system consists of a 280mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, with single-channel ABS. At the front, we see a pair of conventional telescopic forks, and at the rear, a pair of gas-charged shock absorbers.

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is expected to be priced at Rs. 1.05 lakh, and its launch is likely to happen in a few days. The Pulsar 180F, on the other hand, is currently priced at Rs. 1.14 lakh. With a lower price tag and the familiar styling (which remains popular despite its age), Bajaj Auto is hoping to attract more buyers with the Pulsar 180.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi