2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launched In India At Rs. 1.07 Lakh

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is powered by the same 178.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine producing 17 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Auto has silently launched the new Pulsar 180 in the domestic market following the images and videos of the motorcycle surfacing online in the last few days. Priced at Rs. 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it comes with a different styling inspired by the Pulsar 150 twin disc variant. It competes against TVS Apache RTR 180 and Honda Hornet 2.0.

While the TVS Apache RTR 180 is just a fraction costlier than the Pulsar 180, the Hornet 2.0 comes with an asking price of Rs. 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom) – more than Rs. 20,000 expensive. The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 is part of the strategy to further expand the Pulsar range in the Indian market. It is equipped with the same 178.6 cc single-cylinder engine as in the Pulsar 180F.

The new Pulsar 180 is essentially the naked version of the semi-faired Pulsar 180F. The SOHC air-cooled two-value DTS-i engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 17 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed transmission. With no mechanical changes, it continues to use the telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear.

The rear shock absorbers are five-step adjustable while the braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with ABS system. The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 has retained its looks as before without compromising on the signature Pulsar styling. It features contrast graphic highlights on the body panels, fenders, fuel tank extension and belly pan.

Other notable highlights in the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 are LED taillights, red rim tape on the multi-spoke black alloy wheels, tinted windshield, semi-digital instrument cluster, black rearview mirrors, clip-on handlebar setup, split grab rails, heat shielded black exhaust system and split black seats. It also gets 120 section wide rear tyre for additional grip.

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer will reportedly introduce the 250 cc Pulsar later this year as the RS250 and NS250 could come aboard based on the new-generation Pulsar series’ styling. They are said to use similar underpinnings as the Dominar 250.