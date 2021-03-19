2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc – All Four Colours Detailed In Video

Bajaj Pulsar 150 will soon gain new matt colour options with updated graphics, but there won’t be any mechanical changes to the bikes

For 2021, Bajaj Auto is planning to refresh the Pulsar 150 range with new paint options. The motorcycle is available in three variants – 150 Neon, 150 (standard model), and 150 Twin Disc. Here, we have a video showcasing the four new colours on the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc.

This video has been uploaded by Jet wheels, and it gives us a detailed look at the four new colours, which are matte white, matte black, matte blue, and matte red. The motorcycles also get sporty-looking graphics on the front fender, headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and tailpiece. These graphics are multicolour, different for each paint option.

The motorcycle sports a lot of blacked-out features, like the clip-on bars, wheels, rear-view mirrors, engine assembly, exhaust, pillion grab rails, and the frame. Other noticeable design details include a carbon fibre sticker on the front fender, and a faux carbon fibre finish on the dashboard and the centre panels. Also, the semi-digital instrument cluster gets updated graphics for the digital display.

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc, as the name suggests, gets two discs for the braking system – a 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc – with the safety net of single-channel ABS. The suspension system consists of 31mm conventional telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shockers at the rear. The front tyre is a 90/90 R17 unit, and the rear is a 120/80 R17 unit, both shod on alloy wheels.

The engine continues to be a 149.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is capable of developing a peak power of 14 PS and a maximum torque of 13.25 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. It should be noted that all three variants of the Pulsar 150 are powered by the same engine and gearbox combo.

With the refresh, the Pulsar 150 range is expected to become slightly more expensive. Currently, the Pulsar 150 Neon is priced at Rs. 94,125, Pulsar 150 (standard) costs Rs. 1.01 lakh, and the 150 Twin Disc is priced at Rs. 1.05 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). These new paint options are expected to go on sale very soon in the Indian market.