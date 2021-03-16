2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Moon White Edition Spotted At Dealership

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets a new matte white colour scheme and is expected to be launched soon in India

Not too long ago, Bajaj Auto introduced new colour schemes for the NS160, NS200 and RS200 motorcycles with flashy white alloy wheels. It looks like the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer will be adding more new paint jobs into the mix on other models such as the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180. A recently uploaded Youtube video shows what has been dubbed the Moon White Edition in the entry-level Pulsar 150.

It does give a good vibe considering the use of white and red colours across different parts of the body surfaces with a pinch of black on the side panels going in line with the black alloy wheels. The fuel tank extension, parts of the fuel tank, body panel below the pillion seat, and part of the engine area as well as the face up front covering the headlamp are adorned in white.

The red highlights do bring in sportiness and the black front fender has a touch of red colour and the contrast red decals can also be seen elsewhere. Other cosmetic highlights are black single-piece grab rail, red rim stickers on the alloy wheels, black seat, etc. Bajaj sells the Pulsar 150 in six different colours, besides having three neon colour choices.

The new Moon White Edition could ask for a slight premium of around Rs. 3,000 compared to other colours in the palette. The new colour scheme won’t accompany any mechanical updates and it will continue to have the semi-digital instrument cluster. In recent times, the Pulsar 125 emerged as the best-seller for the brand as it looks to have eaten into the numbers of the Pulsar 150.

The addition of the new colour scheme may helping in drawing more customers. In a similar fashion, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 will also get a new blue colour with two-tone graphics. As for the performance, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to use the 149.5 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected BSVI compliant engine developing around 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. A single-channel ABS system is retailed in the top-spec variant.