2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Reaches Dealerships, Launch Expected Soon

The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is set to launch in our market very soon, and select dealerships across India are already accepting bookings

Bajaj Auto is all set to introduce a new variant of the Platina 110 in the Indian market, loaded with single-channel ABS. The new model has already started arriving at showrooms, and is expected to launch very soon. When that happens, the Platina will become the only motorcycle in its segment to offer an ABS option.

The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS features a few changes over the Platina 110 H Gear variant. The alloy wheels are painted white, in the same manner as the Pulsar NS200 and RS200. The turn indicators have been redesigned and look much sleeker than before. Also, the instrument cluster is a fully-analogue unit, not a semi-digital console.

We also see fake knuckle guards on the handlebar. The rest of the bike is the same as the Platina 110 H Gear. The rear shock absorbers are painted in black with golden springs, which look extremely cool. The motorcycle also gets sticker branding and decals, the pillion footpeg is broad and flat, and the fuel tank gets a zipper guard.

The soon-to-launch Platina 110 ABS will continue to be powered by a 115cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 8.6 PS and a maximum torque of 9.81 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The bike gets 17-inch wheels shod with 80/100 tubeless tyres, at the front as well as the rear.

The front brake will be a 240mm disc unit, while the rear brake will be a 110mm drum unit. The suspension duties will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual Nitrox shockers at the rear. The motorcycle will also get a halogen headlamp, an LED DRL, and a halogen taillight.

According to sources, Bajaj Auto is planning to discontinue the Platina 110 H Gear after the launch of the new ABS variant. The H Gear model is currently priced at Rs. 64,301 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the upcoming Platina 110 ABS to be priced at a slight premium over this.