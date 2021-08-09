2021 Audi RS5 Sportback Launched In India At Rs. 1.04 Crore

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine developing 450 horsepower and 600 Nm of peak torque; does zero to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds

Audi India has today announced the launch of the RS5 Sportback in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1.04 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). The four-door model joins the recently launched S5 Sportback and RS7 Sportback in the brand’s performance lineup. It is part of the Ingolstadt-based company’s expanding luxury portfolio as the e-tron and e-tron Sportback were introduced only a few weeks ago.

The brand also has the new generation Q3, an all-new A3 sedan, facelifted Q5 and Q7 waiting in the pipeline for launch this year. The revised version of the RS5 made its world premiere in late 2019 and the Sportback has reached our market for the first time in its four-door avatar. Compared to the previous two-door coupe, it gets a sportier stance.

Some of the exterior highlights in the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback are brand new headlamps, redesigned triple-part air inlets inspired by the 1984 UR Quattro, a larger single-piece grille section with optional dark headlamp bezels to distinguish itself from the standard variant, extended wheel arches, sloping roofline, and 19-inch wheels with 20-inchers as an option.

Round the back, newly designed tail lamps, updated bumper and reprofiled diffuser can also be seen. The interior boasts of a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s new MMI acoustic response tech and is angled towards the driver. The old rotary controls have been removed and the updated version of the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit is also available.

While the basic design of the dashboard remains unaltered, the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback gets RS-specific steering wheel, seats, etc. As for the performance, a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged TFSI V6 engine is utilised and it develops 450 horsepower maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and the drive is sent to all four wheels through an AWD system. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph and the optional RS package increases the top speed to 280 kmph. The 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback competes against Mercedes-AMG C63 and the all-mighty BMW M3 in India.