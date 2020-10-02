2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Coupe-SUV Breaks Cover

The Audi Q5 Sportback is expected to hit the showrooms early next year, and the car will go on to rival the likes of the Mercedes GLC Coupe as well as the BMW X4

Audi has introduced a new product in its Q line-up, the 2021 Q5 Sportback. The said car is basically the four-door coupe version of the regular Q5 SUV, with a sloping roofline that makes it look sportier. In terms of design, the Q5 Sportback looks largely identical to its SUV version, with not much to differentiate the two, especially at the front.

It carries over the Q5’s large grille up front, along with sharp LED headlamps, as well as large air dams. The side profile, as mentioned earlier, is sportier than the SUV it is based on, thanks to the sloping roofline that neatly joins with the tail section of the car.

At the rear, the Q5 Sportback gets similar tail lamps as the donor SUV, with a chrome strip running across the entire width of the tailgate that connects the tail lights. Just like all other latest Audi cars, the OLED lighting on the Q5 Sportback is customisable according to your preference.

However, the biggest change is of course, the space at the back. You obviously have to compromise on rear seat space if you’re planning to buy a coupe SUV. Nonetheless, Audi has made some efforts to improve comfort for rear passengers. The rear bench can be shifted laterally, while it also gets adjustable seat back angles. In addition, the rear seats can be slid forward in order to get extra boot space.

The equipment list of the Q5 Sportback is very much similar to the car’s SUV version. That being said, the car gets a large floating touchscreen infotainment system that is integrated with the latest version of Audi’s MIB 3 user interface, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a powered tail gate and more.

Powering the car will be a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 261 horses, and 370 Nm torque. On the other hand, Audi will also be offering the sportier S version of the car, and the SQ5 Sportback will be getting a 3.0-liter V6 motor that is good for 349 hp and 500 Nm.