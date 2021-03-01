2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Nearly Undisguised Ahead Of Launch In India

2021 Audi Q5 will go on sale in the coming months in India with an updated exterior and interior and it could be offered with a single petrol engine

By the end of June 2020, Audi unveiled the facelifted Q5 for the international markets and it appears to be entering India in the coming months. Caught on camera with emission testing kit in Pune, the luxury SUV can be seen with a host of cosmetic updates. The front end gets a new octagonal single-frame chromed grille with multiple vertical slats, and a redesigned bumper with more dynamic fog lamp assembly.

The side air inlets have grown in size as well with black and chrome inserts and the rear gains new horizontal chrome trim piece connecting the wraparound tail lamps. The Q5 badge is mounted on the left side of the tailgate while the reflectors on the rear bumper and dual exhaust pipes are other visual highlights.

It also boasts of sharper Matrix LED headlamp unit, dynamic turn signals, new LED DRLs, and OLED tail lamps. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer could offer different lighting system for customers to choose from. On the inside, the 2021 Audi Q5 comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a larger 10.1-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system ditching the 8.3-inch unit with a much faster processor.

It features Amazon Alexa connectivity, functions on demand provision with the option of adding Navigation Plus, OTR updates and a lot more. The dual-tone cabin has been redesigned with the focus on the driver and thus the central control system has been opted out for a more functional steering wheel while a HUD will also be available as an option.

With it being a mid-life facelift, the proportions of the Q5 remain unaltered and it will continue to rival Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport and others. Expect the price range of the 2021 Audi Q5 to hover around Rs. 57 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will more likely be powered by a single petrol engine in the 45 TFSI trim.

The 2.0-litre mild-hybrid motor produces a maximum power output of 245 horsepower and 370 Nm of peak torque as in the A6, and is connected to a seven-speed S-Tronic dual clutch automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels through the Quattro AWD system.