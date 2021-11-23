2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 58.93 Lakh

2021 Audi Q5 facelift comes with a host of exterior and interior changes and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 245 bhp and 370 Nm

Audi India has today announced the launch of the facelifted Q5 in the domestic market and the nameplate is making a comeback to India after not being available for a year and a half. The updated Audi Q5 made its global debut midway through last year and is locally assembled at Volkswagen Group’s Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

The 2021 Audi Q5 Premium Plus is priced at Rs. 58.93 lakh while the Audi Q5 Technology costs Rs. 63.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). It is the ninth product launch from the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer this calendar year in India following the A4, S5, RS5, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and the e-tron RS GT.

Positioned above the entry-level Audi Q2, the 2021 Audi Q5 comes with a larger single-frame front grille with chrome surrounds, chrome garnished vertical grille slats, silver skid plate, prominent fog lamp housing, silver-finished roof rails, redesigned full LED headlamps with newly shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, and a set of new LED tail lamps.

Other highlights are 19-inch dual spoke alloy wheels, refreshed interior with new seat upholstery, newly designed steering wheel with mounted controls, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, latest MIB 3, dual-zone automatic climate control system, wireless smartphone charger, B&O 3D audio, etc.

It also boasts Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot opening operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer and so on. As for the performance, the BSVI compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged TFSI 45 four-cylinder petrol engine with 12 V mild-hybrid technology and brake energy recuperation for improved fuel economy.

The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission driving all four wheels through the Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. It produces a maximum power output of 245 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The 2021 Audi Q5 SUV will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Lexus NX.