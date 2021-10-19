2021 Audi Q5 Bookings Commence In India Ahead Of Launch

2021 Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 249 hp and 370 Nm; paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Audi India has today released an official statement regarding the commencement of bookings for the 2021 Q5. The reservations can be made through the brand’s official website and at the nearest authorised dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has also confirmed that it will go on sale next month in India.

The 2021 Audi Q5 is offered in two variants namely Premium Plus and Technology and it gets a host of exterior changes alongside the inclusion of new features in the updated cabin. The design highlights are a single-frame front grille with vertical struts, redesigned front and rear bumpers, newly designed 19-inch dual-spoke alloy wheels, etc.

Speaking on the commencement of bookings, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India – the Audi Q5. This will be our 9th product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be happier about our progress for the year. The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment”

The equipment list boasts a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MIB system enabling connected car features and Amazon Alexa compatibility. It also gets an all-digital instrument cluster, Audi Park Assist, Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, piano black inlays, B&O premium audio and so on.

The 2021 Audi Q5 comes with eight airbags including rear side airbags, a wireless charging facility and MMI navigation plus with touch. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre BSVI compliant turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 249 horsepower and 370 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through the Quattro AWD system. It also gains Audi drive select and suspension with damping control. The Q5 could help in drawing more customers to Audi as it is a popular nameplate amongst the luxury market’s buyers.