2021 Audi A7L Breaks Cover Officially As A Sedan Ditching Liftback Design

2021 Audi A7L is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo V6 engine working alongside a mild-hybrid system to produce 335 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque

Almost every major carmaker in the world has a substantial presence in China due to the sheer vastness of the market and thus specific models are prepared to meet the requirements of the Chinese customers. Audi sells the extended-wheelbase versions of the A3 and A4 there while the Q2 and Q5 crossovers’ LWB versions are dubbed the Q2L and Q5L. The smaller Q2 is also exclusively retailed in China with an all-electric powertrain known as the Q2L E-Tron.

Continuing the same trend, Audi has lifted the cloaks off the A7L at the 2021 Auto Shanghai show and is developed in association with the brand’s Chinese partner SAIC. Spawned through a JV, the 2021 Audi A7L is not just an extended-wheelbase model as it has some unique characteristics. Chief among which is that it carries a regular sedan Bodystyle as opposed to the liftback design found in the international markets.

The 2021 Audi A7L does have an authentic boot structure and it measures an overall length of 5,076 mm and the wheelbase is 98 mm longer compared to the regular model at 3,026 mm. In comparison with the regular A8, the A7L is shorter while the wheelbase length is slightly longer. Elsewhere, no other changes have been made as the design elements and the interior are identical to the standard Audi A7 Sportback.

Due to the increased wheelbase, the rear legroom has indeed grown. The First Edition version of the 2021 Audi A7 L derives power from a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine working in tandem with a mild-hybrid system. The power output stands at 335 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque and is transferred to all four wheels via Quattro AWD system. The engine is hooked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has restricted the production of the A7L First Edition to just 1,000 units. To tackle tight parking scenarios and more stable cornering, Audi has equipped the luxury sedan with four-wheel steering while an air suspension is offered as standard.

In China, the deliveries of the A7L will commence from Q1 2022 and it will be sold alongside the regular A7 Sportback. Audi aims at reaching the yearly sales of one million units by 2025, an increase of 30 per cent in volume compared to 2020.