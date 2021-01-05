2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 42.34 Lakh

2021 Audi A4 gets a host of exterior and interior revisions and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine kicking out 190 PS

Audi India has today launched the facelifted version of the popular A4 sedan in the domestic market and its reservations have been ongoing since December 2020 for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh. For the pre-booking customers, Audi has made the offering more attractive with the inclusion of a comprehensive four-year package. It is priced at Rs. 42.34 lakh and Rs. 46.67 lakh for Premium Plus and Technology variants respectively (ex-showroom, pan India).

The entry-level luxury sedan is assembled at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s production facility in Aurangabad and it comes with a host of exterior and interior changes. The 2021 Audi A4 comes with a sharper and sportier front fascia comprising of a more prominent single-frame grille section, redesigned LED headlights and new Daytime Running Lights.

It also gets a set of newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, restyled bumpers, tail lights connected by a chrome strip and so on to bring a refreshed vibe into the mix. Just as the exterior, the cabin gets a slew of revisions in the facelifted Audi A4 as it features the latest 10.1-inch MMI touch-controlled infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Going by the latest trend, it gives access to connected car technology and a number of comfort and convenience based features. The equipment list comprises of wireless charging, an all-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ambient lighting function, three-zone zone climate control system, sunroof, powered front seats, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

As for safety, the 2021 Audi A4 gains TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, and a lot more. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is only offering the petrol engine with the facelifted Audi A4 as it is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI turbocharged engine generating 190 PS maximum power.



It comes in place of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit that developed 150 PS. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed S-tronic transmission transferring power to only the front wheels and is claimed capable of achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds with a rated fuel economy of 17.42 kmpl. The 2021 Audi A4 continues to compete against Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3-Series, Jaguar XE and the forthcoming Volvo S60.