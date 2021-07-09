2021 Aprilia GPR250R (Honda CBR300R/Yamaha R25 Rival) Launched

2021 Aprilia GPR250R is powered by a 250 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine uprated to produce 27.5 bhp maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque

At the 2021 Xi’an Motor Expo in China, the Aprilia GPR250R has been launched. The fully-faired motorcycle comes with a host of updates this time around compared to the previous model. The 2021 Aprilia GPR250R comes with sharper body panels as it has derived inspiration from the RSV4 motorcycle. Beneath the LED headlamp cluster, winglet elements and air inlets can be seen in the new model.

Other design highlights are a sleek LED tail lamp unit, sculpted fuel tank, underbelly exhaust system, contrast red accents, slanting windscreen, etc. Gone is the semi-digital instrument console as the Italian manufacturer has opted for a new fully-coloured TFT display showing more information than before.

The 2021 Aprilia GPR250R derives power from the same 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC fuel-injected engine but it has been uprated to churn out more performance. It now delivers a maximum power output of 27.5 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque, minor improvement in power and torque outputs compared to the previous model.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission while a slip-assist clutch comes as standard. The 2021 Aprilia GPR250R continues to compete against Honda CBR300R and Yamaha YZF-R25. It also takes on Suzuki GSX250R, Chunfeng 250SR, Benelli 302R, and QJ Motor Chase 350 in the Chinese market, where it costs around 25,000 Yuan (Rs. 3.10 lakh approximately).

It sits on a perimeter frame and measures an overall length of 1,970 mm, a width of 770 mm and stands 1,150 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,345 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 158 kg and the fuel tank capacity stands at 14 litres. The 2021 Aprilia GPR250R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is suspended on upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

The braking duties are taken care of by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. While the chances of the Aprilia GPR250R reaching India are slim, the brand appears to be working on sub 400 cc motorcycles. The RS 125 and Tuono 125 were already ruled out for India and they were showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.