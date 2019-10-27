2020 Yamaha R3 BS-VI India Launch Expected On 19th December

The updated YZF-R3 features an upside-down telescopic fork, a redesigned front fairing and is powered by a 321cc, twin-cylinder unit

Yamaha has already announced earlier that they will start introducing their updated BS-VI compliant range of scooters and motorcycles from November 2019 onward in the country. They have recently shared a media invite to a launch event on 19th December 2019, however, haven’t actually revealed any details of the product that they will be launching on that day.

There is a fair chance that Yamaha could likely introduce the BS-VI compliant YZF-R3 this December. If we are not too wrong the YZF-R3 will be Yamaha’s first BS-VI complaint product that will be launched in India. The updated YZF-R3 is available for sale in many International markets except India already.

In comparison to the previous generation model, the updated R3 features a revised dual-LED headlamp and an updated front fairing design which claims to reduce aerodynamic drag by almost 7 percent. Besides the updated front fairing, the fuel tank too looks a lot beefier compared to its predecessor while the lower placed clip-on handlebar promise to offer a dedicated riding position.

However, the updated Yamaha YZF-R3 remains to be powered by the same 321cc, in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox delivers around 42 PS of peak power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 29.6 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

The International spec R3 uses a KYB sourced inverted telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear, that promises to offer better stability and control. The previous-generation model, on the other hand, used a conventional telescopic fork at the front.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by disc brakes on both ends. A non switchable dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider. There is no doubt in the fact that the updated BS-VI compliant YZF-R3 will carry a premium over the existing BS-IV compliant model. Expect the upcoming YZF R3 to be priced at least Rs 10-15 thousand more than the current motorcycle on sale.