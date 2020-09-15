2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia; Likely India Bound

2020 Yamaha MT-25 is powered by a 250 cc parallel twin cylinder engine producing 35 bhp maximum power and 23.6 Nm of peak torque

The 2020 version of the Yamaha MT-25 has been launched in Malaysia and is priced at RM 21,500 (Rs 3.80 lakh approximately). As expected, it does not come with any major updates. Replicating the styling of the MT-03, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 has an attractive styling with the colour schemes similar to other MTs. The bigger version of the MT-15 has sporty design highlights.

The slim attire is complemented by the black styling bits and bodywork alongside a muscular fuel tank, black engine cowl, stepped up seat setup, engine guard, sleek pair of mirrors, V-shaped alloy wheels in contrast colour, etc. It comes equipped with projector headlamp with LED Daytime Running Light, LED turn signals, an all-digital instrument console and LED tail lamp.

The two paint schemes on offer are Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blu. As for the performance, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 continues to use the parallel twin-cylinder 250 cc engine. The DOHC, fuel-injected and liquid cooled motor is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 35 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 23.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 10,000 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission.

Constructed on a tubular diamond frame, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 features 37 mm upside down front forks sourced from KYB and monoshock rear suspension that is adjustable for preload. The stopping duties are performed by front and rear discs along with a standard dual-channel ABS system. The chances of the MT-25 launching in India are very slim but we will have to wait and see what happens in the near future.

The Japanese auto giant has long been anticipated to introduce the MT-03 to compete against the likes of KTM Duke 390, upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401s. Just as the MT-03, the XSR155 based on the MT-15 and R15 V3 has been expected for long and it could create a niche of its own upon arrival.

It could be the next product bound for India but then again the company has not confirmed anything yet. Let us hope Yamaha will bring in more premium motorcycles into its domestic fold in the coming years.