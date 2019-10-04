2020 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled, India Launch Likely Next Year

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 is powered by the same 321cc, parallel-twin unit that powers the YZF-R3 and comes equipped with a new upside-down fork

Yamaha has unveiled the 2020 MT-03 with significant mechanical and cosmetic changes and it will be launched in Europe and the US shortly. Yamaha already sells the YZF-R3 in India and If they decide to launch the new MT-03 as well, it will likely help them to establish a strong grip over the popular 250-400cc segment in India.

The MT-03 takes its styling cues from the MT-09. It gets twin LED daytime running just like its younger sibling the MT-15 (which is already for sale in India) while there is a separate LED projector headlamp positioned in the middle. Besides the new front face, the naked Streetfighter also features a redesigned fuel tank with prominent tank shroud and air scoops.

The MT-03 gets a black over white LCD instrument cluster that promises to provide plenty of information to the rider. The MT-03 shares its platform and few-cycle parts with the YZF-R3 but it gets a wider and more upright handlebar for the comfort of the rider.

The MT-03 is powered by the same 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, parallel-twin engine that also powers the YZF-R3 as well. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 41 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The updated engine boasts a carburized rod, low-weight forged pistons and Yamaha’s special DiASiL (Die-cast aluminium cylinder) but we are still not sure whether the engine is Euro 5/BS6-compliant or not.

The MT-03 also gets a new 37mm upside-down suspension setup at the front that replaced the telescopic forks used by its predecessor. The monoshock setup at the rear also gets a revised pre-load and damping settings. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by disc brake on both ends.

2020 Yamaha MT-03 Specs

ENGINE

Engine: Liquid-cooled parallel twin Displacement: 321cc Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm Compression ratio: 11.2:1 Valvetrain: DOHC; 8 valves Fuel delivery: EFI Transmission: 6-speed Final drive: Chain Front suspension: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 37mm forks; 5.1 inches of travel Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches of travel Front tire: 110/70 x 17 Rear tire: 140/70 x 17 Front brake: 298mm disc Rear brake: 220mm disc ABS: Standard Wheelbase: 54.3 inches Trail: 3.7 inches Seat height: 30.7 inches Fuel capacity: 14 Litres Curb weight: 169 kg



A dual-channel ABS is also available as a standard for the safety of the rider. Yamaha will most probably showcase the MT-03 at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo and will likely price it around Rs 3.3-3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom) if they decide to launch it in India next year.