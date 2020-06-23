2020 Yamaha Force 155 Maxi-Scooter Launched

The updated Yamaha Force 155 gets the same 155 cc 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 14.96 PS power and 14 Nm torque as before

Yamaha has updated the Force 155 maxi scooter for the 2020MY for select Asian markets. The scooter is also sold as the Yamaha Majesty 155 in a few markets, and the updated scooter has been launched for the equivalent of Rs 3.34 lakh. While the mechanicals and features have been retained, the scooter now gets a new silver and black dual-tone colour option.

The Force 155 maxi scooter draws power from a 155 cc 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Yamaha hasn’t revealed the power figures, but we expect to be the same as the new-gen Majesty S155, which generates 14.96 PS of maximum power, along with 14 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha claims a fuel efficiency of 35.8 kmpl for the updated scooter.

The Force 155 comes equipped with a telescopic fork up front, along with 13-inch alloy wheels with 120-section tyre at the front, and a 130-section at the rear. The braking duties are taken care of by a 267 mm and 245 mm petal discs at the front and rear respectively.

The features on offer include a twin halogen headlamp and a full-LCD instrument cluster with a tachometer. Apart from the new silver and black dual-tone paint scheme, the scooter will continue to be offered with the gloss black, matte black, and white colours. We do not expect Yamaha to bring the Force 155 maxi scooter in India anytime soon.

However, Yamaha is working on a different maxi scooter for the Indian market i.e. NMax 155. The NMax 155 gets the same 155 cc single-cylinder VVA motor as the R15 V3.0 motorcycle, albeit in a different state of tune. The scooter has a max power output of 15.36 PS, and a peak torque rating of 13.9 Nm.

Yamaha had launched the new NMax 155 in the Indonesian market late last year, and the scooter sold there comes equipped with features like traction control and Y Connect – Yamaha’s smartphone connectivity system. However, we expect the India-spec model to miss out on the former, while it is yet to be seen if the Y Connect telematics will be carried over.