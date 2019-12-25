2020 Volkswagen Passat Facelift Spotted In India For The First Time

2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift will be sold with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that will produce a maximum power of 190 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift has been spotted testing on the Indian roads for the first time ever. This is a pretty clear indication that the carmaker is serious about continuing in the D2-segment of the Indian car market in spite of the poor demand.

Unlike the outgoing model, which came with BS-IV compliant motors, the facelifted version will be sold with a BS-VI petrol motor. It may be noted here that we aren’t too far from the BS-VI emission norms kicking in from April 1, 2020.

2020 Volkswagen Polo will feature a handful of minor design tweaks and some additional features, both of which should come together to freshen up the large sedan. The styling tweaks will include a radiator grille, new bumpers, new logos and updated headlamp and taillight clusters.

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift will even offer a gamut of new features, including

IQ. Light LED Matrix headlights, MIB3-based infotainment system with connected apps powered through an eSIM, an all-digital cockpit and a capacitive touch surface on the steering wheel that detects driver’s touch.

Also, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat facelift will recognize select Samsung mobiles that can be used as a smart key to start the vehicle. Internationally, the Passat is available with a range of petrol and diesel engine options.

However, the Indian version will be available only with a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed DSG. It will produce a maximum power of 190 PS and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The launch is expected to take place in the second quarter of next year, while the prices are likely to start at Rs 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom).