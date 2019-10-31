2020 Volkswagen Golf Sedan Rendering Hits The Internet; Looks Stunning

Can a sedan version of the Golf replace the Jetta in the VW lineup? The possibilities cannot be ruled out

The eighth-gen version of the Golf was officially revealed recently, and now renderings of a sedan version of the car have been doing the rounds of the internet. Could it serve as a successor to the Jetta in the Volkswagen’s European lineup?

The Jetta is still sold in Canada and the United States, but is no longer available in the European markets since the trend of the market is shifting towards crossovers and SUVs. The last Jetta to be sold in Europe was in 2018, and Volkswagen managed to sell 4,190 units of the same. However, it is highly unlikely that the German manufacturer will be bringing the sedan back to Europe.

This is where the Golf MK8 sedan steps in. The renderings of the possible sedan offering are entirely based on the hatchback, just with an extended boot. The tail lamps of the 2020 Golf have also been carried over, and the overall car looks well-proportioned.

The 2019 Jetta also did not make it to India, since producing a right-hand drive model for limited markets is obviously a costly affair, and doesn’t make any sense. Hence, the 2019 Jetta GLI is only sold in North America at a starting price of 25,995 USD (Rs 18.44 lakh).

VW is also in the works of introducing the Jetta as a standalone brand in the Chinese market soon. Expect the original Jetta GLI sedan to go on sale with two Jetta-branded SUVs. Sadly, none of these three will be based on the 2020 Volkswagen Golf.

The new upcoming Golf will be offered with eleven different drivetrains, including four petrol engines, two diesel engines, three mild-hybrid engines and two plug-in hybrid variants as well. The performance-oriented GTI and R variants have not been introduced for the 2020 model yet, but will soon follow.

The additions of assisted driving-technology and a vast list of powertrains will likely shoot up the price of the Golf. In the United States, the current Golf MK7 has a starting price of $21,845 (Rs 15.50 lakh), and goes up to $41,495 (Rs 29.44 lakh).