2020 Vitara Brezza Facelift 1.5L Petrol Launching Tomorrow In India

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features several cosmetic updates with new 1.5L petrol engine replacing 1.3L diesel engine, price announcement likely tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all pumped to introduce the facelifted Vitara Brezza in the domestic market and a launch looks to be scheduled for tomorrow. It follows the debut of the updated Ignis a few days ago and both were showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this month and now the first lot of this updated SUV spotted at dealer yard just ahead of its launch.

The Vitara Brezza has been on sale in India for more than four years and during its tenure, it received only mild updates like black alloy wheels and standard reverse parking sensors. The 2020 version is the substantial of them all but is not a radical departure. It comes as part of expanding the lifecycle of the existing SUV. The Global C platform based Vitara Brezza gets a completely redesigned front fascia this time around with standard projector headlamps.

It is equipped with sharper dual-chamber projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, restyled grille section with more prominence, updated dual-tone bumper with new fog lamp housing and wider air inlet. The side profile remains identical, as does the overall boxy silhouette of the five-seater except for the addition of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels in top trim.

The rear gains updated LED tail lamps and a new bumper while the blackened pillars, grey roof rails and mainly the faux skid plates up front and rear enhance the SUV appeal of the Vitara Brezza. The sub-4-metre SUV won’t have any changes to the dimensions and it will continue to be offered in two-tone paint schemes as optional in top trim.

On the inside, no major changes have been made barring the presence of the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The cloud-based functions enabled help in live traffic and vehicle alerts and voice recognition is also added to the package.

The base ‘Lxi’ trim now gets a lot of standard features like all four power windows, remote central locking, electrically adjustable ORVM and projector headlamps with LED line guide. The Vxi trim too gets some premium features like push-button start, advanced keyless entry, electrically adjustable and retractable mirrors, roof rails, steering mounted audio controls and projector headlamps. You can also watch the detailed video of Vxi variant on our youtube channel ‘GaadiWaadiDotCom’.

As for the performance, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza uses the same BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K-series four-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 104.7 PS at 6,600 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,600 rpm from Ciaz, XL6 and Ertiga petrol.

It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter AT will be offered as an option and delivers 17.03 km/l in manual and 18.76 km/l in AT transmission.