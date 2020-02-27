2020 Vitara Brezza Facelift LXI Variant Detailed in Exclusive Video

Launched on 23 February 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh, which makes it Rs 28,000 cheaper than the base model of diesel-powered pre-facelift version

The highly anticipated 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza was launched earlier this month and is on sale at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh. At this price point, the refreshed version of the most popular sub-4-metre SUV is now Rs 28,000 cheaper than the base model of its pre-facelift version. That said, all other models of the Brezza have got costlier than before, mostly due to the additional features.

However, even the LXI trim is a pretty feature-laden model if you consider its price and our walkaround video has detailed all the highlights of it. Visually, the LXI variant of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza looks largely similar to the higher variants. It gets the same grille and same new set of bumpers.

However, it gets DRL-equipped headlamps similar to those of the top-end trim of the pre-facelift model. Also, instead of the fog lamps, it gets indicators positioned inside the foglamp housing. Other than this, the side profile misses out on the black-cladding on the pillars. Also, the base model comes with exposed steel wheels. It also misses out on roof rails.

Compared to the LED projector headlamps of the higher trims, the LXI variant gets a halogen projector setup. Other features that the car gets include roof-end spoiler, chrome garnish on backdoor, LED taillamps, body-coloured door handles, body-coloured ORVMs, wheel arch extension, electrically-adjustable ORVMs with manual fold, tachometer, 7-step illumination control, manually-adjustable day/night ORVM, audio unit with CD player, USB, Aux-IN, Bluetooth and 4 speakers, and anti-theft security system.

Safety features on the base model of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, impact-sensing door unlock, high-speed alert, front seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX child-restraint seats. The LXI trim is available only in 5 single-tone colour options, which include Granite Grey, Torque Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver and Autumn Orange.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that belts out a maximum power of 105PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. The BSVI-compliant motor is available with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque-converter automatic. The latter is, however, not available on the LXI trim.