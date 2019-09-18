2020 TVS Ntorq Facelift Teased; Gets New LED Headlamp And LED DRL

2020 TVS Ntorq Facelift will get a new LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Light along with other cosmetic updates

TVS Motor Company has teased the updated version of its highly popular Ntorq through a video. It gives a clear indication of what to expect from the upcoming 125 scooter and TVS appears to have listened to the customers’ feedback. The existing halogen headlamp setup will be replaced by a more powerful LED unit for increased visibility.

Moreover, the 2020 TVS Ntorq 125 also gains integrated LED Daytime Running Light. The T-shaped design of the LED DRL stands in line with the similar styling of the tail lamp. Teased with “clear the roads for what’s coming” tag line on social media, the facelifted Ntorq also likely gets restyled fascia with dual air vents above the headlamp to enhance its sporty appeal.

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to introduce new colour choices to expand the buying options for customers and they could include a new black paint job. Only recently, a matte silver finish joined the lineup. The existing Ntorq has chiselled bodywork and its looks are endorsed to have been inspired by fighter jet. The Ntorq 125 has certainly made a mark in the 125 cc premium scooter space since arrival.

Launched in the second month of last year, the TVS Ntorq 125 achieved one lakh sales milestone as early as September 2018. It has continued to set the tone for new 125 cc scooters to arrive and rivals Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia and others with several technologically advanced features like SmartXonnect Bluetooth pairing that enables app connection, GPS, caller ID, etc.

The application could receive updates as well and TVS is already expanding the SmartXonnect tech across its range. The Ntorq is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled carburetted engine producing 9.4 PS and 10.5 Nm. Expect the engine to get BSVI compliance with fuel injection upon arrival possibly in the early parts of next year.

However, the facelift might initially stick with the existing motor without any mechanical updates. The new features will allow TVS to distinguish the Ntorq 125’s pricing from the top-spec Jupiter. We reckon the prices could go up by around Rs. 4,000 to justify the changes implied onto the facelift.