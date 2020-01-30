2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.40 Lakh

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 gets a new TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and updated dual-tone body graphics

TVS Motor Company has today launched the BSVI version of its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR310 in the Indian market and it has been priced at Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache RR310 has been well-received among the supersport craving enthusiasts and TVS has taken the opportunity this time around to include significant updates just as it did with the Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 V BSVI versions.

There is a new TFT instrument console to boast about and it has smartphone connectivity through SmartXonnect which can also be found in other TVS models including the Apache RTR 200 4V and Ntorq 125 premium scooter. Additionally, the controls for the menu navigation appears to have been made easy as they are present on the left-hand-side of the switchgear.

It is in similar fashion to the one you could find in the 390 Duke. This is a good advancement compared to the monochrome digital display with two controllers on the outgoing model. The cosmetic updates do bring a refreshed vibe to the new Apache RR310 as the revised graphics enhance the sporty stance of the motorcycle courtesy of the two-tone black and grey colour theme accentuated in red.

2020 TVS Apache RR310 derives power from the same 313 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,700 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission and slipper clutch.

Mechanically, the updated Apache RR310 remains identical to the outgoing model as the suspension duties are handled by upside down front forks and monoshock rear.

Just as before, it comes equipped with dual-channel ABS system as standard. We will have to wait and see how the updated Apache RR310 performs in sales charts in the coming months.