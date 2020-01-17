BS6 TVS Apache 310 RR, besides the engine upgrade, will also come with a few cosmetic tweaks and new features

TVS Motor Company likely to launch the BS 6 version of Apache RR 310 on January 25, 2020 in the Indian market. It is going to be the fourth product in the company’s line-up after Jupiter, Apache RTR 200 and Apache RTR 160 to get a BS 6 certified engine. Spyshots suggests that there will be a few cosmetic updates as well besides the powertrain updation.

The BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 has already been spotted at the MMRT (Madras Motor Race Track), Chennai. Though, the motorcycle will carry its fully-faired styling but a few new colour schemes could be added. The bike might also get new racing-inspired graphics and dual-tone colours.

It is also being learnt that BS 6 TVS Apache RR 310 will also get new rubbers for improved traction. However, the biggest update will be the addition of an all-new instrument cluster which will fill in the shoes of the current model’s LCD console. Just so you know, the present Apache RR 310 in BS 4 model features a vertical TFT console. It will offer various information to the rider such as speed, gear shift indicator, trip meter, odometer and ABS status.

The new instrument console will also come with many other critical features too in form of speed recorder, lap timer, launch time recorder, and diagnostics system. TVS might well also equip the motorcycle with the SmartXonnect system for smartphone connectivity. Currently, multiple company products like Jupiter, Ntorq 125 and Apache RTR 200 boast of this feature.

Mechanically, the 2020 Apache 310 RTR will be powered by the same 312cc petrol engine. The power output and torque performance is not known in the BS 6 guise, however, a minute drop is expected in power and torque. The engine will be linked to the same 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

The 2020 TVS Apache 310 RR with BS 6 engine will certainly be priced higher than the ongoing model. It could be nearly Rs 15,000-20,000 premium over the BS 4 model which is priced at Rs 2.27 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom). The BS 6 TVS Apache 310 RR price could start at Rs 2.45 Lakhs.