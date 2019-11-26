2020 TVS Apache BS6 Launched In India From Rs. 99,950

2020 TVS Apache BS6 series comes with attractive graphics, RT-Fi and GTT technologies as well as an all-new LED headlamp

TVS Motor Company has today introduced the feature-packed 2020 range of Apache RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V with BS-VI compliance. They have become the first BSVI motorcycles within the homegrown brand’s domestic range as more would follow likely in the coming weeks.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.24 lakh while the

Apache RTR 160 4V disc variant costs Rs. 1.03 lakh and the drum version of the Apache RTR 160 4V carries a sticker tag of Rs. 99,950 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings have opened for both the models right away.

Both the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V are powered by the engines equipped with RT-Fi technology dubbed the Race Tuned Fuel injection. It is endorsed to have an in-built segment-first GTT – Glide Through Traffic capability.

Besides upgrading the powertrains to meet BSVI emission standards that are coming into effect from April 2020, TVS has added race-inspired graphics and a full LED headlamp setup alongside what is claimed to be feather touch start to make the offerings highly attractive.

Other highlighting features include “claw styled” position lamps that are said to provide class-leading long-range light illumination with enhanced spread. Moreover, the 2020 range of Apache series boasting the Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology is claimed to ensure an “enjoyable racing experience in all driving condition”.

It will help in consistent power delivery and fuel efficiency with improved durability of the engine and lowered emission levels. The segment-first GTT – Glide Through Traffic capability – is for the low-speed urban riding offering a smooth and controlled ride.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V derives power from the same 197.75 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine developing 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of torque delivered at 7,500 rpm motor. It is connected to a five-speed transmission.

It comes equipped with SmartXonnect Bluetooth technology, dual-channel ABS system with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and RT-Slipper Clutch, first-in-class radial rear tyre. It is available in Gloss Black and Pearl White colour schemes.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, on the other hand, uses a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine making 16.02 PS at 8,250 rpm and 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The smaller Apache gains an all-new two-tone seat and brand new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps, ‘feather touch’ start, ‘wave bite’ ignition key and the all-new aerodynamic claw mirrors. Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black are the paint schemes offered with the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V.