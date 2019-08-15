The next iteration of the TVS Apache, which will be BS-Vi emission norm compliant, has been spotted testing ahead of launch

With BS-VI emission norm set to become mandatory for two-wheelers starting from April 1, 2020, it is also a great opportunity for automakers to update their existing portfolio not only in terms of mechanics but also perhaps as updated models altogether.

While the update in vehicles to meet the BS-VI norm will increase their prices a bit, companies are looking forward to add a few new features too to better justify the increase in cost.

When it comes to TVS Motor Company, well, they are ready to launch the facelift of their popular TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The updated model was recently spotted testing ahead of its launch wherein it has been sporting a new, sharper headlamp cluster.

As per earlier images of the motorcycle being tested, it is known that it will come with LED headlamps as opposed to the conventional units that it comes with right now. The newer model will have two separate compartments for the low beam and the high beam but interestingly, Daytime Running Lights could not really be made out.

The recently spied test mule has been seen carrying bodywork similar to the current generation Apache which is powered by a choice of a fuel-injected single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 16.6 bhp of power and 14.8 Nm of torque, and a carbureted engine that makes 16.2 bhp of power – both of which are offered along with a 5-speed gearbox.

When this engine is upgraded to meet BS-VI emission norm, there could be a slight reduction in power and it will most likely not be offered as a choice of a carbureted unit. How much power would the new one make? Well, it is anyone’s guess right now.

Other things about the motorcycle like the chassis, suspension, frame and most of the body work could remain identical but TVS could launch it with new body graphics or colour options. Upon launch, the updated Apache RTR 160 4V will compete against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Yamaha FZ and the Suzuki Gixxer among others.