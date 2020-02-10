2020 Hyundai Tucson adorns tweaked design and an updated interior alongside brimmed features list

Under ‘Freedom In Future Mobility’ theme, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has displayed a range of new vehicles and concepts at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The South Korean auto major has showcased 13 products in Hall Number 3 and among them is the facelifted Tucson that will go on sale in March or April.

The Tucson could not gain as big an audience base as its main rival Jeep Compass. Even the latter’s sales numbers have fallen over the last two years due to the bunched up competition in the mid-size SUV space. As part of reviving its sales fortunes, the updates Tucson has been revealed with cosmetic and cabin updates.

Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 19.5 lakh to Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival. On the outside, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson comes with redesigned front grille, sleeker headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new bumpers up front and rear, revised fog lamp housing, twin exhaust tips, panoramic sunroof and restyled LED tail lights.

The overall clean profile resembling the outgoing Creta remains the same for Tucson. Under the bonnet, it will be powered by the same 2.0-litre VTVT petrol and 2.0-litre CRDi diesel engines with BSVI compliance. The former produces 155 PS and 192 Nm while the latter develops a maximum power output of 185 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque.

As standard, both the powerplants will be paired with automatic transmissions. The diesel, in particular, gets a brand new eight-speed automatic gearbox this time around. The cabin features an eight-inch floating HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as voice recognition and connected tech including Blue Link.

The premium equipment list comprises of an eight-way front powered seats, updated instrument cluster, wireless charger, smart power tailgate, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), and driver assistive as well as safety technologies such as TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), six airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, parking sensors, etc.