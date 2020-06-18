2020 Triumph Tiger 900 To Launch In India On June 19

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched later this week and will be sold in the local market in as many as three variants, namely – Rally, Rally Pro and GT

Only recently, Triumph India launched the Special Black Edition of the Bonneville Twins and now, the local subsidiary of the Brit bikemaker has revealed the launch date of its next product for our market. The company will launch the Triumph Tiger 900 on June 19, which has been confirmed through an image that the bikemaker released recently. The highly anticipated motorcycle will finally launch on June 19.

Earlier, the Triumph Tiger 900 was slated to launch in May but its introduction got delayed owing to the ongoing challenging conditions. The Tiger 900 will come in as a replacement for the Tiger 800 and official dealerships across the nation have started accepting the bookings at Rs 50,000. In view of the current situation, orders can also be placed online.

Triumph Tiger 900 will be sold in India in three variants, viz. GT, Rally, and Rally Pro. As per some earlier reports, the company had planned to launch the Rally Pro model first and add the GT and Rally versions later this year. Now, however, thanks to the delay in the official introduction of the new motorcycle, the company will launch all three variants simultaneously.

Triumph Tiger 900 comes equipped with many features, including bi-directional quick shifter, electronic cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control and an IMU-based ABS system co-developed with Continental. The motorcycle also offers six riding modes, including Rain, Rider, Road, Sport, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro.

Underpinning the Triumph Tiger 900 is a lightweight steel trellis frame and aluminium rear sub-frame that makes the new model 5 kg lighter than the motorcycle it replaces. Suspension is courtesy of 45mm upside-down telescopic forks up front and a Showa monoshock unit at the rear. The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels along with cornering ABS and traction control.

The Triumph Tiger 900 gets its juice from an 888cc 12-valve, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum power of 95.2 PS and a peak torque of 87 Nm. As per the company, the power output has increased by 9 per cent over the predecessor, while the torque is 10 per cent more than before. In India, the new motorcycle will rival the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 750 and F 850 GS range.