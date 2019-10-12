2020 Triumph Street Triple RS – Top 5 Highlights

2020 Street Triple RS is still the lightest bike in its class and it now gets 9 per cent more mid-range power and torque

Triumph has officially unveiled the 2020 Street Triple RS recently. The popular middleweight sports naked motorcycle needed the due update to meet the upcoming Euro 5 (BS6, India specific) emission norms. The good news is that the updated motorcycle has not gained any additional weight but the engine now generates more torque output than its predecessor.

Here are the top five highlights of the newly introduced 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

1. Styling

The 2020 Street Triple RS gets a few updates in the form of a new sharper twin LED headlamp and eyebrow styled LED DRL lamps. The overall silhouette of the motorcycle has remained almost identical to its predecessor, but it still manages to look more angular and sporty. The new flyscreen and air intake are more pronounced while it gets a new side panel, rear unit, seat cowl, and belly pan.

The updated motorcycle features a restyled exhaust that looks more compact and gets a carbon fibre finisher with Triumph badge. It also gets a wider handlebar with a new branded handlebar clamp for better handling and comfort of the rider. The 2020 Street Triple RS also gets two different colour schemes- Matt Jet Black with Aluminium Silver and Yellow decals and Silver Ice with Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals.

2. Updated Engine

The most important change that the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has received comes in the form of a new 765cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valves, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder motor. The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 123 ps of peak power at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm.

The engine has been updated to meet the stricter Euro 5 emission norms and is developed by Triumph’s Moto 2 engine team. The updated engine now produces 9 per cent more power in the mid-range and has a more responsive throttle input.

3. Updated clutch and Gearbox

Triumph has updated the gearbox and clutch alongside the engine. The 2020 Street Triple RS has shorter 1st and 2nd gear ratios that promise to offer outright acceleration and sleek gear changes. The Street Triple RS also gets a slip assist clutch that reduces the effort of the rider and improves their control over the bike. The 2020 Street Triple RS also features Triumph Shift Assist, up and down quick shifter, which is now available as standard.

4. Improved technology

The updated TFT instrument cluster features a new MYTriumph connectivity system which can be used with the Bluetooth module (available as an additional accessory). The Bluetooth module enables GoPro interaction, turn-by-turn navigation, and helps in phone and music operation via the help of updated switchgear displayed on the TFT screen.

The TFT screen also gets new and improved 2nd generation graphics. The new TFT screen features four different layout and colour options. The TFT screen is also adjustable to suit the height of the rider.

Besides the new TFT display, the motorcycle gets five improved riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Track and a Rider configurable mode). The riding modes adjust the throttle response, ABS and also the Traction control settings and can be selected on the go. Some other additional electronic rider aid includes ride-by-wire, adjustable ABS and switchable traction control as standard.

5. Suspension and brakes

The updated Triumph Street Triple RS depends on a 41mm Showa big piston forks, with 115mm travel at the front, and a fully adjustable Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock suspension unit, with 131mm wheel travel at the rear.

The Street Triple RS uses a twin 310 mm Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc front callipers at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the Brembo sliding rear calliper for anchorage.

A switchable dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider. The sports naked motorcycle is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends shod with Pirelli’s latest generation high-performance Diablo Supercorsa SP v3 tyres that promise enough incredible grip and stability.