2020 Triumph Street Triple RS To Make Its Indian Debut On April 22

Triumph was supposed to introduce the 2020 Street Triple RS in India last month, but the launch was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Now, the British two-wheeler manufacturer has confirmed that it will be launching the updated naked streetfighter in the country on April 22, 2020.

Triumph will be announcing the motorcycle’s price on it official Twitter handle, and might as well commence online bookings after that, since dealerships are currently closed because of the ongoing country-wide lockdown. While the Street Triple RS is not an all-new bike, a lot has changed as compared to the outgoing model.

The bike continues to be powered by the 765 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple motor that continues to make 123 PS of maximum power at 11,700 rpm, while the peak torque output is up by 2 Nm and is now rated at 79 Nm at 10,800 rpm. The engines continue to be coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, along with an up/down quickshifter.

The suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable Showa fork up front, and an Öhlins STX40 monoshock setup at the rear. The bike comes equipped with Pirelli Supercorsa SP V3 tyres, and is fitted with Brembo M50 Monobloc brake callipers.

The overall styling remains the same, apart from a few subtle tweaks. The headlamp has slightly been restyled and is now integrated with LED DRLs that make it look sharper than before. The 2020 Street Triple RS also gets a redesigned visor, carbon-fiber treatment on the exhaust, satin metal heel guards. Also, the colour TFT display offered on the outgoing model has now been updated with Bluetooth connectivity, new graphics, MyTriumph connectivity features and GoPro controls as well.

Triumph Motorcycles currently retails the Street Triple RS at a base price of Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and we expect the upcoming 2020 model to carry a similar price tag. Upon launch, the naked streetfighter will put up against the Kawasaki Z900, while it could also get a new rival in the form of the KTM ‘Super Scalpel’ 890 Duke R, which is speculated to be brought to the Indian market next year.