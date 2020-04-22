2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India At Rs. 11.13 Lakh

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets visual updates and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster along with other subtle changes

Triumph Motorcycles has today launched the 2020 Street Triple RS in the domestic market and it has been priced at Rs. 11.13 Lakh (ex-showroom). Ever since the debut of the Street Triple RS locally, it has emerged as a popular nameplate for the British manufacturer due to its performance credentials and the overall package it offers. It is one of the top-selling motorcycles for Triumph in India and thus it did not wasted any time in bringing the updated version.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS comes equipped with new bits and pieces alongside design changes to enhance its visual appeal this time around. The restyled front end features sharper twin headlamp setup with exhibits a more aggressive look, most noticeably from the all-new twin LED headlight with striking modern shape and stylish Daytime Running Lights on the top-spec RS model and it makes the middleweight naked streetfighter far more aggressive than the outgoing model.

Moreover, the rear does get subtle updates along with minor changes to the fuel tank design and belly pan. As for the performance, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS derives power from the same 765 cc inline three-cylinder fuel injected engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 78.6 Nm of peak torque.

It is connected to a six-speed transmission and it has gained an updated quick shifter. The powertrain has been tweaked with improved refinement in mind while the mid-range performance is also said to have been made better with short 1st and 2nd gear ratios that deliver an even more exceptional acceleration performance and slick gear changes.

As part of improving the connectivity functions, the Street Triple RS also gets TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth integration. It also got GoPro Control System facilitates GoPro camera operation through the accessory-fit bluetooth connectivity module. The connection & control is displayed on the TFT instruments enabling video & photo operation via the switchgear

Some of the highlighting equipment onboard the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS are fully-adjustable upside-down front forks sourced from Showa with 41mm big piston forks with 115mm travel, rear has fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock RSU, with 131mm rear wheel travel, four different types of riding modes, traction control system, Brembo brakes, Supercorsa SP V3 rubber and so on. It is still the lightest bike in its class at 166kg dry weight.

The RS now comes in a striking Matt Jet Black paint scheme, with aluminium silver & yellow decal along with Silver Ice, and aluminium silver & diablo red decals. Both feature hand-painted wheel pinstripes in Diablo Red. The new Street Triple is customizable with over 60 genuine Triumph accessories that can enhance the comfort, style and detailing of the bike.

It will continue to compete against KTM 790 Duke, which is yet to receive its BSVI update along with Suzuki GSX-S750 and Kawasaki Z900. Expect the deliveries of the updated RS to begin in the coming months.