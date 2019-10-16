2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Spied Ahead Of Tokyo Motor Show Debut

Ahead of global debut at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show debut next week, upcoming new Toyota Yaris Hatchback spied undisguised

Toyota is all set to unveil the next-gen Yaris hatchback at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show and a few days ahead of it, the car has been spotted testing without any disguise at the Toyota Technical Centre Shimoyama in Toyota (a city in Aichi Prefecture, Japan).

The spy-shots suggests that the company has opted for a complete makeover in terms of cosmetics for the upcoming generation. The body now is broader and seems to sit lower than the outgoing version. The car also gets a new grille that sits between a pair of new sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the car gets flared wheel arches that all add up for a sporty and aggressive look.

The upcoming Yaris will be the smallest TNGA model that will utilise the GA-B platform. In understandable terms, it gets a lower centre of gravity for better driving dynamics. While there is no word on its specifications yet, we do know that the new Yaris will be longer, wider and shorter than the one on sale now.

Powering the new Yaris will most likely be Toyota’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill. We also learn that the new generation will also get a hybrid variant which will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine alongside a 1LM electric motor.

The car is reported to be targeted towards developed markets such as European countries and Japan. The platform underpinning the upcoming Yaris hasn’t been localised in India that would call for a higher price. Hence most likely the car will not be slated for the Indian market any time soon. In India, the company will continue to leverage its partnership with Suzuki in that aspect.

In the domestic market, the Yaris is sold in a sedan iteration that competes with the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. It is powered by a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine with prices starting at Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the J MT OPT variant and top-spec VX CVT variant costing Rs 16.38 lakh (ex-showroom).