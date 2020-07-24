2020 Toyota Yaris Facelift (Honda City Rival) Teased, Debut Tomorrow

The pre-facelift Toyota Yaris is currently priced between Rs 8.86 – 14.3 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz etc

Toyota retails the Yaris in a host of countries around the world in different formats, making it a pretty popular nameplate. However, a few markets like our own country, only have to make do with the sedan version. Well, the good news is that Toyota is all set to bring a mid-life refresh for the Yaris, and Toyota has released teaser images of the updated car ahead of its official debut on July 25, 2020.

As compared to the current Yaris sedan, the facelifted model comes with a largely similar front-end design in terms of shape. However, the front bumper features some noteworthy changes, including the large trapezoidal airdam that makes it look like its bigger sibling – the Camry Hybrid. The fog lamp housing has been redesigned, while the sedan also gets new LED headlamps with LED DRLs.

The upcoming Yaris facelift also sports new stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. Unfortunately, Toyota hasn’t revealed rear-end design of the new Yaris yet, however, we expect a few changes to be made at the back too. Inside the cabin, we expect the dual-tone black and beige theme to be retained, while the dashboard layout will also largely be the same, but Toyota could introduce a slightly tweaked infotainment unit.

The equipment list of the Yaris will continue to consist of a touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers etc. However, connected-car tech has now become a benchmark in the segment, and we expect Toyota to offer such features with the Yaris facelift to stay relevant in the segment.

The India-spec Yaris is currently offered with a sole BS6 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 107 hp of max power and 140 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional 7-speed CVT auto.

While the Yaris facelift is going to be launched in Philippines tomorrow, we do not expect Toyota Kirloskar Motor to introduce the car in India anytime before 2021.