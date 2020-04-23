2020 Toyota Yaris Cross (Small SUV) Unveiled, Gets AWD System

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross is based on the TNGA-B platform and uses the 1.5-litre petrol-electric engine as the Yaris supermini

Just as we informed, Toyota has officially revealed a brand new compact crossover dubbed the Yaris Cross today. It was expected to make global premiere at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland but the cancellation of the exhibition led to postponement of many unveils.

Following the route of some other brands, Toyota did not wait and unveiled the five-seater online. It must be noted that the compact crossover has been designed and developed for the European markets. As its name suggests, it has plenty in common with the latest Yaris supermini hatchback.

As for the performance, the Toyota Yaris Cross derives power from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine connected to an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. The three-cylinder unit develops a maximum power output of 79 bhp and 139.7 Nm of peak torque to form a hybrid system.

The hybrid technology helps in the compact crossover running on electricity at lower speeds. The Japanese manufacturer will offer two-wheel-drive as standard and an all-wheel-drive configuration as an option. The Toyota Yaris Cross rides on the flexible TNGA-B platform as the Yaris.

Thus, both have several commonalities including sharing of components and mechanicals. It has arrived to compete against the compact crossovers like Ford’s cutesy Puma and thoroughly revamped new generation Nissan Juke. Toyota says the Yaris Cross will have CO2 emission rating of 100 g/km for AWD and under 90 g/km for FWD variants.

The company has positioned the Yaris Cross below the C-HR and the exterior does not resembles the hatchback a whole lot. Despite the bulbous appearance as the Yaris, the Cross has a futuristic design with a busy front fascia you would be hard pressed to find in another other Yaris SUVs. It comes with sleek headlamp cluster comprising of an integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The C-shaped housing for the vertical fog lamps and sporty cuts and creases add to the dynamic character of the Yaris Cross. The roof and B-pillars are finished in black shade bringing a dual-tone appearance while the sharp turn signals, raked windshield, horizontal LED tail lamps with black surrounds, squared shaped black wheel arches and alloy wheels are other highlights.